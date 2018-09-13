My 18-ball 28 against Oz 'A' more satisfying than a ton, says Ankit Bawne

cricket

India 'A' batsman Ankit Bawne, who played a big role in his team's six-wicket win over Australia 'A' during the second unofficial Test at the Karnataka State Cricket Association ground in Alur on Tuesday, said his 18-ball 28 gave him more satisfaction than scoring a hundred.

After bowling out the Australians for 213 in the second innings on Day Four, India 'A' fought against time and fading light to chase down a 55-run target in 6.2 overs to end the two-match series 1-1. Australia emerged victorious by 98 runs in the first game at Bangalore last week.

On Tuesday, India 'A' faced a daunting task after openers Shreyas Iyer (3) and Shubman Gill (4) fell cheaply. A bigger crisis emerged when they were reduced to 25 for four in 3.5 overs. The match appeared heading for a draw, but No. 3 batsman Bawne had other plans. He changed the course of the game by scoring 16 runs in the sixth over which was bowled by pacer Chris Tremain. Maharashtra's Bawne ensured India 'A' achieved their victory target well within the required eight overs.

"The chase for me was most memorable as Australia 'A' had many Test players in their side. This victory ensured we levelled the series 1-1. The win gave me a special feeling," Bawne told mid-day. He added: "Those 28 runs provided me the same kind of satisfaction as scoring a 100, 150 or 200. It was a well-planned knock. Since it started drizzling, the Australians also tried to slow down the game."

Bawne said it was very heartening to be appreciated by his team's coach, Rahul Dravid. "All of us, including Rahul sir were very excited with the victory. He complimented me for finishing the match in a cool and calm fashion. I think I implemented the team's plans perfectly. I felt very proud after Rahul sir appreciated my performance," he said.

