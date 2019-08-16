My boyfriend flirts with all women

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I don't trust my boyfriend at all. I was warned about him by all my friends even before we got together, but I fell in love with him. I have a feeling he is cheating on me but have no proof. He has always been flirtatious and even flirts with other women when we are out together. This is now starting to bother me because I am anxious about him ending this at any time. It puts me on edge. Should I end it and save myself the hassle?

Your boyfriend's need to flirt with other women while you're around signifies a lack of respect for you as well as the women he flirts with. Not being able to trust him is a serious issue, because there is no hope for your relationship without that basic foundation. A relationship should make you feel confident, not anxious. As for not having proof of him cheating, the fact that you and all your friends believe he is capable of this should make you reconsider what you want out of this. Whatever you choose to do, put yourself first and make a decision based on how you value yourself. Being in love with someone is great, provided that person reciprocates with the same amount of respect.

My wife is always secretive about a lot of things and this is starting to worry me. We have been married for two years, but if she starts keeping secrets from me now, I am afraid things will get worse. How do I get her to see that this is wrong?

This probably depends upon the nature of her secrets, because you have to evaluate if they involve you, your household, or your relationship with her. If they do, it is a problem you should address by simply asking her why she does it. If it doesn't, and she feels the need to keep some aspects of her life private, it may be because she just isn't comfortable with sharing some things with you yet.

