My dream is becoming a reality, says Louiz Banks

On International Jazz Day, Louiz Banks talks about the young guns who are taking the genre to the masses



Louiz Banks

I must first establish that jazz is not solely American music. It was born there, no doubt, but gradually it has become a universal musical language, seamlessly integrating with other cultures around the world driven by gifted musicians with an open mind. Thereby becoming a well-loved genre of music. There's a bunch of young and talented musicians in Mumbai and India who are getting into jazz in a serious manner despite the fact that they also play other genres of popular music.



Rhys Sebastian D'Souza

They are versatile, but jazz is their focus, which is great. Because of their commitment, supported by application and daily practice, they are bringing freshness and vitality to the growth and popularity of jazz.



Rhythm Shaw

I am happy about this because it's my dream to bring jazz to the intelligent masses. Among the youngsters who are the driving forces in this amazing movement are Gino Banks, Sheldon D'Silva, Mohini Dey, Anurag Naidu, Andrew Kanga, Rhythm Shaw, Abhinav Khokhar, Rahul Wadhwani, Vasundhara Vee, Sonia Saigal, Isheeta Chakravarty, Harmeet Manseta, Tarun Balani, Ron Cha, Sharik Hassan, Shirish Malhotra and Rhys Sebastian D'Souza, among other talented musicians.



Isheeta Chakravarty

Each of them is bringing his/her own perception and unique individuality to the understanding and 'live' performance of jazz. These artistes are taking the jazz movement forward into the now and beyond. God bless their zeal and may their tribe increase manifold. My dream is becoming a reality.

As told to Soumya Vajpayee Tiwari

