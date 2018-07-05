My friends think he's not the right guy for me

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My friends believe my boyfriend isn't the right kind of guy for me and think I can do better, but I really like him. What should I do? They are very persistent and I am quite confused.

He is your boyfriend and you're the one in a relationship with him, not your friends. Focus on how you feel about him, not how your friends think you should feel about him. The only people who truly understand what a relationship is like are the two people involved.

I dated a guy for a few months and it was very casual. We went out a few times, had a good time and then decided to stop because neither of us was interested in a serious relationship. It has been four months since I last saw him, but I find myself thinking about him often these days. I miss him and would like to meet him again and, if possible, get into a relationship because I think I am falling in love with him. How do I approach him with this? Will he even take me seriously after how we decided to end it? I'm afraid to send him a message. What should I do?

I don't think I understand what exactly you're afraid of. So the two of you didn't take it seriously and decided to end it. So what? It happens to a lot of people, and not just people dating casually. If you miss him and would like to see him again, why can't you simply ask him out for a cup of coffee and spend a little time to try and figure out how he feels? What if he's in a relationship? What if he feels the same way as you do and doesn't know how to approach you because he is afraid of rejection? Don't over-think these things and jump to conclusions without making an attempt to simply reach out and chat. Life really is too short for that sort of procrastination.

