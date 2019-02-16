My girlfriend and I argue constantly

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My girlfriend and I have been together for six months and it has been miserable for most of that time. We were happy at the start, but things began to deteriorate after the first few weeks. We argue constantly, fight about the smallest things and are miserable whenever we go out. I don't even feel like meeting her on most days and am pretty sure she feels the same way. I am seriously considering ending this relationship now, because I just found out that someone I have had a crush on for a while has just broken up with her boyfriend. Is it a good idea for me to end things with my girlfriend and ask my crush out? I'm afraid of it being a rebound and ending up with another bad relationship a few months from now. If I wait for a while though, she may simply meet someone else and I don't know if I will have a chance to ask her out again. What do I do?

There are too many presumptions being made here, as far as the girl you have a crush on is concerned. For a start though, if your current relationship really is as awful as you make it out to be, and your girlfriend hates it as much as you do, why can't the two of you simply talk about why it may make sense to either try and save it or end it if the feeling is mutual? Why prolong the agony for each other if there is no hope? It is important for you to resolve this one way or another, especially because you are already considering a new relationship, which is never a good sign. As for the girl you have a crush on, wondering if this will be a rebound or something that won't work is based on your assumption that she feels the same way about you and wants to get into a relationship with you. Why not try things one small step at a time?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

