My husband refuses to take any responsibility

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been married for three years. It was a love marriage and I discovered a few things about my husband only after our baby was born. I found out that he smoked, abused drugs and had an affair. He apologised, and I tried to forgive him, but we decided to leave his family and live separately on our own. I recently asked him for half the money he earns for my daughter's education and he refused, saying it was his mother's money. I told him I didn't need his or his mother's money and would raise my child on my own. What is my fault? Where am I going wrong?

I'm not sure what you're asking me. Are you wrong to ask your husband to help support your daughter? Of course not. What does this have to do with his habits though? Do you live with him or separately? I'm afraid I don't quite understand the situation you're in. He is your husband and is legally bound to provide for his child. I suggest you speak to a counsellor or lawyer who may be more qualified to help if given more information.

It has been four months since my boyfriend called or emailed me. He moved to another city for work and promised to keep in touch, but he hasn't. He is fine, because I know he keeps in touch with his family and other friends, but he doesn't respond to my messages or calls. I don't know what to do. We haven't had a fight or anything, so I don't know why he is avoiding me. Has he ended this relationship?

If he is in touch with everyone except you, it does seem as if he is running away from something. If he has ended this relationship, it's a cowardly thing to do without speaking to you. You can choose to forget about him or send him a message via a friend or family member, asking for an explanation.

