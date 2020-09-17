'My name is Jaan Kumar Sanu, not Kumar Janu,' says Kumar Sanu's son in hilarious Twitter exchange

It all started when comedian Akshar Pathak took to Twitter to make a funny quip about Bollywood celebrities and their kids' names. He started off by writing, "back when I learnt that bappi lahiri has a son named bappa lahiri I thought nothing could possibly ever beat that but today I learnt that kumar sanu has a son named kumar janu"

Of course, netizens couldn't keep calm after that, and soon, word reached Kumar Sanu's son, who in reality doesn't bear the name Kumar Janu. Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sanu's son, took the tweet in his stride and wrote, "Bhai mere @AksharPathak I am Kumar Sanu's son and my name is Jaan Kumar Sanu. Meme matt bana do yaar (Don't make me into a meme)" with a bunch of laughing out loud emojis.

Check out the entire funny conversation below:

Twitterati, obviously, went into overdrive and shared some other examples of quirky celeb names. One Twitter user wrote, "Wait till you find out Dimple Kapadia's sister is called Simple Kapadia" while another said, "Joy Mukherjee has sons called Toy Mukherjee and Boy Mukherjee."

Well, it truly was quite sporting for Jaan Kumar Sanu to not mind the quip and instead turn it into a hilarious Twitter exchange. We're sure the budding singer must have garnered a few more fans for his humbleness!

