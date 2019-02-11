My Name Is RaGa investors are from different parties, says maker Rupesh Paul

bollywood

Even as he reveals that 'some BJP workers' have backed project, My Name Is RaGa director says Rahul Gandhi movie not politically motivated

A still from My Name Is RaGa

After the release of An Accidental Prime Minister, based on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and the announcement of Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi, comes the trailer of My Name Is RaGa.

Fashioned as an ode to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the film has been directed by Rupesh Paul. Asserting that it's not a biopic, Paul says, "I was inspired by him when I was working in Delhi as a journalist. The negativity and the conspiracies he has endured are surreal; no one believed in him. No one expected [him to make] this kind of comeback."



Rahul Gandhi

Point out to him that the film could be perceived as a propaganda movie, and he says, "I had pitched it two years ago, [but] they [investors] didn't care. It's only after his pre-elections win that they came around."

Ever since the trailer dropped online yesterday, Twitterati had a field day mocking the film over its poor production values and questionable performances - hardly surprising since the director's previous offerings include KamaSutra 3D (2015) and Saint Dracula 3D (2012). Many even joked if the 'parody film' was backed by rival political parties. "I am the producer on paper, but people who are investing money don't want to reveal their names," says Paul, adding, "They are not from Congress, but from different parties.



Twitterati has a good laugh

"Some of them are BJP workers, and some are close to the party and don't wish to reveal their identities. The producers may or may not put their names, depending on what they wish after the film is handed over." In what may be seen as perfect timing, he assures that the movie will release mid-April. "It has been committed to the makers as per contract."



Rupesh Paul

Not too long ago, Paul had announced a film on Modi titled Modi 4D. "After the biopic with Paresh Rawal was announced, my investors shelved it without informing me." It is easy to be confused by his unclear political inclination, but he says he is a filmmaker first. "I hate the policies that Modi introduced after becoming PM. But he is a man to admire. Rahul Gandhi too appreciates his determination."

