My overly religious ex wants us to get back

My ex-boyfriend was overly religious, which started to affect our relationship in all kinds of ways. He wanted me to pray with him, started to have very strange theories about people who didn't share his beliefs, and eventually started to make me question everything I thought I knew about him. We ended our relationship because I wasn't happy with him anymore. Recently, he sent me a message asking me to reconsider. I don't know if I want to give him another chance. What do I do?

This depends entirely upon whether you are willing to accept him the way he is, unreasonable beliefs and all. If you think he is willing to change aspects of his personality to make you more comfortable, the relationship may change in some way that makes it acceptable for you. If, on the other hand, he simply wants you to reconsider your decision, you should try and remind yourself of why you ended this in the first place. What made you unhappy? Are you willing to be more tolerant or would you rather move on and give someone else a chance? I suggest you weigh both options.

I have only had one boyfriend in my life so far, and we have been together for 10 years now. It doesn't even feel like a relationship because it is so routine. I am afraid of ending it though. Should I?

How does your boyfriend feel about this? Can the two of you talk about rekindling what you once felt for each other? What you decide to do depends upon what you expect from a relationship, and whether those expectations are being met. If they aren't, you should be more vocal about this. If he is complacent, things may continue the way they are for a while, but you may end up asking yourself the same question a few years from now. Why wait?

