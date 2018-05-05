Search

Myanmar landslide death toll rises to Seventeen

May 05, 2018, 18:33 IST | IANS

At least 11 people were injured in the landslide that occurred in Hpakant mining region, Xinhua news agency reported

Five more people were killed in Friday's landslide in Myanmar's northern Kachin state, taking the death toll to 17, the Home Affairs Ministry said on Saturday. At least 11 people were injured in the landslide that occurred in Hpakant mining region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 60.9-metre-high spoil tip collapsed near a worksite owned by Kyauk Myat Shwe Pyi Company in Hway Khar village before dawn.

