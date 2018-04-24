Mysterious Death! Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in farm house

"Prima facie, it appears that he died of a gunshot. Postmortem is being conducted by a medical board in Tonk," SHO, Tonk Sadar

Representational Image

A 55-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday in his farmhouse in Rajasthan's Tonk district. Police said that the man identified as Mohammad Khalid Rashid was found in a room of the house with a wound to his head.

"Prima facie, it appears that he died of a gunshot. Postmortem is being conducted by a medical board in Tonk," SHO, Tonk Sadar, Amar Singh said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

Police said he used to stay alone in the house.

