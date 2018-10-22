N Chandrababu Naidu reviews TDP's preparations for Telangana polls

national

N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Monday took stock

of the party's preparations for the December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana. Naidu, who is now based in Vijayawada where AP's capital city is coming up, held meetings with members of the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) polit bureau, central committee, district unit presidents and other party leaders in Telangana. TDP is part of the "grand alliance" of opposition parties, comprising Congress, TDP, CPI and TJS, for the assembly polls.



Naidu was briefed about the party's preparations for the elections, including talks with CPI and TJS and also the party's manifesto for the elections, TDP polit bureau member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy told reporters after the meetings. He was also told about the common minimum programme (CMP) proposed by alliance partners for the elections, he said.



Naidu asked the leaders to strive hard for the alliance's victory in the elections, Reddy said. Naidu favoured an alternative at the national level, Reddy said and quoted him as saying that the Modi government allegedly "worked for a few corporates and troubled the common people."

The Modi government has not brought any scheme that people can remember and that demonetisation, GST and the "Rafale scam" have become a burden on the people, Reddy quoted Naidu as saying.



TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana and former party MP Nama Nageswara Rao were holding talks with alliance partners on seat-sharing which is based on the number of seats each party would contest, the constituencies to be fought by a particular party and finally, the candidate to be fielded, Reddy said. The talks are currently being held on the number of seats to be contested by each party, he said.



Naidu said all aspirants in the party would not get the opportunity to contest elections. Those who do not get the chance would be given recognition appropriately, he added.

