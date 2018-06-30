N Korea named 'worst human trafficking country', again

The US State Department categorised North Korea as one of the Ã¢ÂÂworst human trafficking nationÃ¢ÂÂ for the 16th straight year, citing the use of forced labour

The US State Department categorised North Korea as one of the "worst human trafficking nation" for the 16th straight year, citing the use of forced labour. According to the annual 2018 Trafficking in Persons Report, North Korea has been included in the Tier 3 category, which is the lowest ranking, along with China, Russia and Iran.

"It used proceeds from state-sponsored forced labour to fund government functions as well as other illicit activity," the report said. "North Korean government continued to use forced labour in prison camps and labour training centres", adding that it "encouraged forced labours of students and exported forced labour to foreign organisations," it added. The US State Department's report comes as Pyongyang and Washington are negotiating North Korea's dismantling of its nuclear weapon programme.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever