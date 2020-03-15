Naagin 4: And here begins Rashami Desai's new and mystical journey!

For all those who were waiting for Naagin 4, Rashami Desai has taken to her Instagram account to share her first look and they all are likely to go berserk! Naagin has been a television series that has smartly blended drama and fantasy and that's precisely why it has seen three immensely successful seasons. And now it's time for the fourth with the Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai.

And taking to her Instagram account, Desai wrote two long messages in two separate posts and also shared a promo of the show. Let's talk about her first post first. She wrote that here begins a new journey, a time to start something new and venture into the mystical world of Naagin.

Take a look right here:

And what followed next was the promo of the show and the actress was expectedly excited about it. Did you watch this?:

And then there was another post where she posted with the snake of Lord Shiva, signifying her character from the show. Here it is:

Desai has established a huge fan base for herself post-Bigg Boss 13, and only for this reason, Naagin 4 should register some solid TRPs. Let's see!

