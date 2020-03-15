Search

Naagin 4: And here begins Rashami Desai's new and mystical journey!

Published: Mar 15, 2020, 15:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

For all those who were waiting for Naagin 4, Rashami Desai has taken to her Instagram account to share her first look and they all are likely to go berserk!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Rashami Desai
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Rashami Desai

For all those who were waiting for Naagin 4, Rashami Desai has taken to her Instagram account to share her first look and they all are likely to go berserk! Naagin has been a television series that has smartly blended drama and fantasy and that's precisely why it has seen three immensely successful seasons. And now it's time for the fourth with the Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai.

And taking to her Instagram account, Desai wrote two long messages in two separate posts and also shared a promo of the show. Let's talk about her first post first. She wrote that here begins a new journey, a time to start something new and venture into the mystical world of Naagin.

Take a look right here:

And what followed next was the promo of the show and the actress was expectedly excited about it. Did you watch this?:

And then there was another post where she posted with the snake of Lord Shiva, signifying her character from the show. Here it is:

Desai has established a huge fan base for herself post-Bigg Boss 13, and only for this reason, Naagin 4 should register some solid TRPs. Let's see!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK