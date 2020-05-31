Naagin 5: Will Mahekk Chahal be Ekta Kapoor's new Naagin?

Naagin has been one of the most successful and popular television shows ever since it has begun on television. However, over the last few weeks, there were rumours that the show, which is now in its fourth season, was all set to go off air. It was also suggested that Rashami Desai and Nia Sharma quit the show due to financial issues that happened due to the lockdown.

Ekta Kapoor, taking to her Instagram account, had clarified all the rumours and news surrounding the show. And now, a report by Pinkvilla states that Naagin 5 will see a fresher cast and new actors. And Kapoor might rope in Mahekk Chahal as her new Naagin. A source close to the portal said that the actress and Kapoor are in discussions and she may come on board. However, an official confirmation from Chahal is yet to be made.

Chahal has also been a part of Bollywood films like Wanted and Main Aur Mrs. Khanna. Naagin 4, as compared to the previous seasons, didn't live up to the expectations of the viewers. The show had actors like Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, and Sayantani Ghosh in the lead roles. Rashami Desai and Nia Sharma became a part of the show earlier this year.

Naagin 5 is being made with a fresher cast and story and the shooting is likely to begin once the lockdown ends and the situation comes back to normal.

