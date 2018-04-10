'Naagin' Karishma Tanna to carry the 'hissing' baton ahead

After essaying the character of a shape-shifting snake for two years, Mouni Roy bids adieu to the show - Naagin



Karishma Tanna

Last seen in the fantasy drama Nagarjuna - Ek Yoddha, Karishma Tanna is back on the small screen. Yesterday, producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media to share the news that Karishma had been signed for Naagin 3. However, online fans demanded that Naagin cannot be complete without Mouni Roy who headlined the first two seasons.

After essaying the character of a shape-shifting snake for two years, she bid adieu to the show - a move that she claims was "a tough decision." Roy admits that the Ekta Kapoor production holds an important place in her career. "Naagin is close to my heart. I will miss everything about the show. It was something that was conceptualised around me," she says.



Mouni Roy

Mouni, however, is keen on a Bollywood career with two upcoming films, Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra. But, a career in the movies doesn't imply that it's endgame for Roy in television. "No way, I am not quitting TV," she clarifies, adding that she would love to be part of finite shows. "Such shows give you a chance to concentrate on your character for a few months and help you break monotony."



Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor shared the first look of the character essayed by Karishma, who sports an all-black ensemble, bold silver jewellery and a face done heavily with make-up. The poster's backdrop has a gothic feel to it. Naagin 3 will reportedly feature three 'naagins', and two more actresses who will be a part of the show are yet to be revealed.

