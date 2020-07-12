'Naagin' star Jasmin Bhasin is Bharti Singh's mother in Funhit Mein Jaari
Jasmin Bhasin is set to tickle the funny bone on telly couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's upcoming show Funhit Mein Jaari
"Naagin" actress Jasmin Bhasin will be soon back on television in a comedy show. This time, the actress is set to tickle the funny bone on telly couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's upcoming show "Funhit Mein Jaari".
"It's good to be back with a show like this. I have worked with Haarsh and Bharti before and they are extremely talented people," said Jasmin, who had worked with Bharti and Haarsh in the show "Khatra Khatra Khatra".
Talking about the new project, she said: "We are playing different characters in this show. Interestingly, I am playing Bharti's mom in the show. Fictional comedy is new to me as I have done non-fiction comedy before. Gags for two to three minutes are fun and it's a learning experience."
Krushna Abhishek will be seen as a school principal.
Born on June 28, 1990, television actress Jasmin Bhasin has grown up in Kota, Rajasthan. Belonging to a conservative Sikh family, Jasmin had once revealed that acting was never on her mind. In fact, she pursued a degree in hospitality in a Jaipur college. (All photos/Jasmin Bhasin's official Instagram account)
But destiny had some other plans for Jasmin Bhasin. After getting offers from modelling agencies, the young girl did her first portfolio shoot at age 20. In 2016, she shared this throwback picture on Instagram, with a caption - "How time has passed! My first modelling shoot from 6 years ago! #FlashbackFriday #ModellingDays #Photoshoot #FirstEverPortfolio #YoungDays"
Talking about getting into the showbiz world, Jasmin Bhasin had said, "I never thought that I'd become an actor. I come from a small town and a conservative family. I have a background in the hospitality industry. Then I started getting modelling contracts and was offered south Indian movies so, I thought that maybe acting was my destiny. I gave it a shot and here I am - happy and content."
Jasmin Bhasin made her acting debut with the South Indian film industry. Tamil film Vaanam, which released in 2011 was her debut. She then starred in Malayalam film Beware of Dogs and Telugu film Veta, both released in 2014.
However, after South, Bollywood didn't come her way, which usually is the case. "I never said no, but I don't want to do a movie just for the sake of doing a movie...like out of desperation. I will do when I am sure about the role that I am playing. I will take a thoughtful and calculated decision," said Jasmin.
Jasmin Bhasin, however, took the Television route. In 2015, she made her Television debut with the Zee TV show Tashan-E-Ishq. She played the lead character Twinkle Taneja.
After Tashan-e-Ishq, Jasmin Bhasin featured in Dil Se Dil Tak. She played Teni, a bar dancer by profession, who becomes a surrogate mother, in order to fulfil her dream of going to America. Jasmin won accolades for the role and gained more recognition.
While all this while, she maintained a girl-next-door image on social media and through her on-screen characters, Jasmin Bhasin sent fans into a tizzy in 2018 by sharing bold photos on Instagram.
Jasmin Bhasin underwent a makeover for a photoshoot, and her hot and sizzling pictures were a far cry from her screen persona. While fans were pleasantly shocked by her transformation, Jasmin publicly stated that she likes to spring surprises.
After Dil Se Dil Tak, Jasmin Bhasin participated in the reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi - Season 9. "This show has forever unwrapped a side of me I never knew existed. Despite the mental and physical challenges, I will be forever grateful to this amazing team that has helped shape up a lifetime of memories and one of the best times of my life," said Jasmi who got eliminated in the 9th week.
A lesser-known fact about Jasmin Bhasin is the actress has a phobia of driving. And it is related to her childhood days. Jasmin had met with an accident while riding a cycle, as a kid. Post-accident, Jasmin was in a coma for two days. Since then the phobia of driving developed and that's Jasmin could not take up driving.
Jasmin Bhasin loves to follow a healthy lifestyle, and practices yoga three days a week to keep herself fit and fab. "Yoga gives me awareness not just about my body from the outside but also about my internal organs. Yoga has changed my life. I sleep better, I eat better, it has changed my whole outlook. Breathing techniques in yoga help me keep my mind cool and stable," said the actress.
On the professional front, Jasmin Bhasin starred in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, but she quit the show after six months, as she didn't want to play a mom in the show, which took a leap of five years. She was next seen playing the role of a naagin called Nayantara in the Ekta Kapoor show - Naagin 4. "I took up 'Naagin 4' because it's been a number one show. So, I guess it was a big opportunity for me to be part of it," said Bhasin.
"I am completely satisfied with the way my career has shaped up. Whatever roles I have done during my professional journey, be it Happy or Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak, have given me immense happiness. I have learnt a lot from each and every character that I have played so far," Jasim further added.
Long way to go, Jasmi! Here's wishing a very happy birthday to you.
