'Naagin' star Jasmin Bhasin is Bharti Singh's mother in Funhit Mein Jaari

"Naagin" actress Jasmin Bhasin will be soon back on television in a comedy show. This time, the actress is set to tickle the funny bone on telly couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's upcoming show "Funhit Mein Jaari".

"It's good to be back with a show like this. I have worked with Haarsh and Bharti before and they are extremely talented people," said Jasmin, who had worked with Bharti and Haarsh in the show "Khatra Khatra Khatra".

Talking about the new project, she said: "We are playing different characters in this show. Interestingly, I am playing Bharti's mom in the show. Fictional comedy is new to me as I have done non-fiction comedy before. Gags for two to three minutes are fun and it's a learning experience."

Krushna Abhishek will be seen as a school principal.

