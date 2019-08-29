Naamkarann actress Nalini Negi injured in catfight with another actress in Andheri home

mumbai

Actress Nalini Negi gets into a verbal fight with model-actress Preeti Rana; latter's mother attacks Nalini with a glass and bruises her

(L,R) Nalini Negi and Preeti Rana who were involved in a catfight in Andheri. Pic/ Nalini Negi, Instagram/ Preeti Rana Instagram)

A 29-year-old TV actress Nalini Negi and model-cum-actress Preeti Rana were involved in a huge massive catfight at their rented accommodation in Andheri West, last week. Nalini Negi's face was bruised in the melee as she claims she was attacked with a glass by Rana's mother, Snehlata.

The fight between them ensued when Nalini Negi apparently told Preeti Rana and her mother to vacate the flat as the former's parents wanted to visit her in Mumbai. Nalini Negi registered an FIR against Preeti Rana and her mother at Oshiwara police station on August 22, 2019. A senior police officer said Rana has also registered Non-Cognisable offence against Negi.

"I was heading to the gym with my friend in the evening on August 21. As I stepped out, I saw my laundry bag dumped outside. When I asked Rana's mother, she started yelling at me and in no time she also started abusing me and the relationship I was in," Negi told mid-day.

"Preeti Rana was not present at home when the verbal fight broke out but after she was informed, she reached there in 5 minutes to join her mother in the verbal abuse," said Negi.

"When I was involved in a discussion with Rana, her mother picked up a glass and hit me on my face with it. I slipped into a semi-conscious state of mind but somehow managed to regain my composure. The mother-daughter duo attempted to deface me out of jealousy," alleged Nalini Negi.

Also Read: When Bollywood co-stars got involved in clashes and catfights

The police were called in and the trio was taken to Oshiwara police station where, Negi said that Snehlata verbally abused her at the police station and showed her 'middle finger' in front of police officials. Her medical test was conducted at Cooper Hospital on the night of August 22, and later, the police recorded her statement and registered a case against Rana and her mother under relevant sections of IPC.

A senior police official said, "We have registered the FIR against Preeti Rana and her mother Snehlata and in return, Rana has registered an NC against Nalini Negi. The case is being investigated." After the catfight, both the actresses have been living separately.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man attacks lover with a blade and sexually assaults her in Goregaon

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates