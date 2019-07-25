Nach Baliye 9: Aly Goni-Natasa, Keith-Rochelle and Babita-Vivek train hard

television

Couples Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag and Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao Sequeira rehearsing their choreographies and putting in innumerable hours to perfect their dance moves to take on the battle

Ali Gony and Natasa Stankovic preparing for their dance performance.

With the show, Nach Baliye 9 in super swing, its contestants are super excited about the dance battle that will take place in the upcoming episode. To put their best feet forward, the contestants are practicing extensively for it. Couples Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag and Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao Sequeira rehearsing their choreographies and putting in innumerable hours to perfect their dance moves to take on the battle!



Ali Gony and Natasa Stankovic

Nach Baliye 9 with its interesting concept of having five ex-couples and five current couples is going to see couples give their best to win the winner's title and grand prize money of 50 Lakh rupees. The competition seems to be getting tough as some contestants are professional dancers while some are non-dancers. But what matters more here is the spirit with which a couple will dance and showcase their chemistry.



Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao Sequeira rehearsing for the show.



Ali Gony and Natasa Stankovic practicing for Nach Baliye 9's performance.

Most of the contestants are television actors already working on their respective shows. Considering the hectic television schedule, it's difficult for them to balance both but they are managing it. It's commendable given their drive to maintain the position and respect that they enjoy and put in the required hard work!



Vivek Suhag stretching before the practise session.

The all-new season of Nach Baliye is being produced by Salman Khan and airs every Saturday and Sunday, 8 PM on Star Plus.

Also Read: Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva display perfect chemistry

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates