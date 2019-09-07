Nach Baliye 9 choreographer Aishwarya Radhakrishnan bids adieu to the show; Here's why

Danseuse Aishwarya Radhakrishnan has decided to move on from Nach Baliye 9. Aishwarya was the choreographer to the celebrity pair, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary on the show.

"I have decided to move on from Nach Baliye 9 due to personal reasons. I enjoyed being a part of this show. It provided me with a platform to work with artists from various walks of life. I would like to thank the organizers for giving me this opportunity," said Aishwarya.

On being asked about her future plans, she said, "I have already bagged a couple of assignments, but it is too early to talk about them right now."

27-year old Aishwarya first came into the limelight for being among the top 8 contestants on a dance reality show 'So You Can Think You Can Dance-Ab India Ki Baari'. She was also seen as a choreographer of ace dancer Salman Yusuf Khan on the show titled 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa'. Salman was among the finalists of the dance show.

Hailing from a navy background, Aishwarya started dancing at the age of five. She has undergone training in both Bharatanatyam and Mohiniattam for nine years under the tutelage of Smt. Kalamandalam Sridevi, daughter of Smt. Kalamandalam Kalyanikutti Amma, the founder of the Mohiniaattam dance form, and Sri. Kalamandalam Krishnankutti Nair, a renowned kathakali artist of Kerala. She has also undergone a 3- year training in ballet, jazz, contemporary and urban hip-hop dance forms. After a lot of resistance from the family, she started participating in various dancing shows and there has been no looking back ever since.

She got the opportunity to work with renowned choreographers including Ahmed Khan, Ganesh Hegde, Punit J Pathak, Tushar Kalia, Deepak Singh, Binny Johny. Her earlier stint with dance included Super Dancer- Chapter 2 where she was among the top five contestants and Super Dancer Chapter 3. She has also been a choreographer for various Bollywood awards including Mirchi Top 20 Stardust awards, Zee Cine Awards, Zee Events, Golden Petal awards. Aishwarya has also been an in-house choreographer to renowned actress, Madhuri Dixit for 'Dance With Madhuri', an online platform where viewers get to learn choreography. Aishwarya has even been featured in the Nike #MoveWithMe campaign and in MTV #JockeyWomenPortraits #KnowsMe campaign.

Besides dancing, Aishwarya enjoys reading and watching movies. She is inspired by a well-known American actress and dancer, Jane Chynoweth.

