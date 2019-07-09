Nach Baliye 9 contestants to go club-hopping across Mumbai

television

With Salman Khan backing the dance-based reality show, Nach Baliye 9, the makers have spent lavishly on the launch gig.

Nach Baliye 9

Three couples set to participate in Nach Baliye 9 will go club-hopping across Mumbai in a limousine as part of a promotional event. With Salman Khan backing the dance-based reality show, the makers have spent lavishly on the launch gig. The drive, we're told, will take place on Wednesday or Thursday. Urvashi Dholakia will be one among those partaking in it.

Nach Baliye has the concept of participating with your significant others. However, with Salman Khan's entry as the show's producer, he has got a unique concept with a major twist. The show will see the contestants joining the show, not with their boyfriends/girlfriends or husbands/wives, but with their former flames. According to reports, Urvashi Dholakia, better known as Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay is entering the show with ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Bharat. Bharat entered the Rs 100 crore club in its first weekend itself. Salman Khan penned a note to his fans for thronging theatres on the film's Day 1, giving him his biggest opening ever. "Big thank you to all for giving me my career's biggest opening ever," Salman had tweeted a day after the film released on the occasion of Eid.

Salman is also set to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 19 years for Inshallah. The film also stars Alia Bhatt. Bhansali Productions has now announced that the film will release on Eid 2020, a date that's been extremely lucky for Salman Khan at the box office.

Also read: Divyanka Tripathi's husband Vivek Dahiya hospitalised, opts out of Nach Baliye 9

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates