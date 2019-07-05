Divyanka Tripathi's husband Vivek Dahiya hospitalised, opts out of Nach Baliye 9

television

Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya also shot for their performance before they left for their Macau vacation

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved actors in the telly town. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star along with her husband Vivek Dahiya were all set to host the pre-launch episode of the upcoming dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 with actor-husband Vivek Dahiya. However, after returning from Macau, where they were on a vacation, the Qayamat Ki Raat actor caught fever and his health deteriorated to a level that he had to be hospitalised, states a report in Pinkvilla.

Due to Vivek Dahiya's health condition, he won't be able to participate in Nach Baliye with wife Divyanka Tripathi, and therefore, they had to opt out of the show. A source told the entertainment website, "Vivek and Divyanka had just returned from Macau, and from the very next day, Vivek has been down with a fever. The fever wasn't going down and with severe stomach pain, Vivek was rushed to the hospital yesterday and he has been diagnosed with an intestinal infection and liver abyss."

View this post on Instagram #Explorers A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) onJun 27, 2019 at 7:42pm PDT

Talking about it, Divyanka confirmed the news to the website and said, "Yes Vivek has been extremely unwell. I have been shuffling between the shoot and hospital and luckily my family is also going to be in town soon to help us out. He is still recuperating and has been asked to stay on bed rest for a few days even post getting discharged."

Adding further, she also revealed that they had shot a dance sequence before heading to Macau for their vacation. "We've shot for our performance piece but anchoring would not be possible for Vivek. I'm not sure either about my involvement in it. Busy with him for now," said Divyanka.

Giving some more deets about Nach Baliye 9, the show's pre-launch shoot has begun and actress Raveena Tandon will be judging the show with choreographer-director Ahmed Khan. Divyanka and Vivek had emerged as Nach Baliye 8's winner. As for now, Salman Khan will also be seen in a few episodes as he is producing the show. Not just this, the superstar is also producing a comedy show on another channel.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi excited to be solo anchor of reality show

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates