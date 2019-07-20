Nach Baliye 9: Names of first five participating jodis revealed!

television

Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary and Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar are the first five names announced by Nach Baliye 9.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. All Pictures: Star Plus Instagram account.

Ever since the announcement of the dance-based reality show Nach Baliye 9 was made, fans have been excited as they anticipated the participant list. After revealing a few promos here and there, the makers of Nach Baliye 9 have officially announced the list of the first five contestants, who'll be shaking a leg on this dance show.

The first pair announced by the makers were Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar. Kundali Bhagya fame, Shraddha has been dating Alam for six months now and they think that this show will help them spend more time together.

The second pair belongs from the field of sports - Babita Phogat, known as the Dangal girl, as the film was based on the Phogat sisters. Babita will be seen with Vivek Suhag in this dance show and through this Babita thinks that she'll get to know Vivek better.

The third pair is Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdev. Dholakia is known as Komolika from Ekta Kapoor's show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and dated Anuj for four years. Urvashi said that she doesn't want people to judge them because they are very cordial off-screen and they do not interfere in each other's lives. Salman Khan appreciated their decision.

The fourth pair is an ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Vindu Dara Singh with wife Dina Umarova. While Dina is a dancer, Vindu is a non-dancer and it will be interesting to see them match up to each other. The reason they stated that they wanted to be on the dance show was that they want to tell the world life can be beautiful if you have a supportive partner.

The fifth pair is one of the most-loved and talked-about couples in the telly and music world - Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. The couple has participated in many reality shows and has won them too. Let's see if they continue to maintain the consistency through this show as well.

These were the first five pairs announced by the makers. The other five pair to be joining the show are Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit Reddy, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Sourabh Raj Jain-Riddhima Jain, and Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic.

