Nach Baliye 9: Maniesh Paul makes grand entry to host the show with Salman Khan

television

This is the first time, Maniesh Paul, who enjoys immense popularity on television, will be seen hosting dance reality show, Nach Baliye

Maniesh Paul and Salman Khan.

When it comes to hosting, none can beat the 'Sultan of stage' aka Maniesh Paul. The versatile actor-host, who was last seen anchoring Indian Idol, is back on stage as the host of the ninth season of Nach Baliye. This is the first time, Maniesh, who enjoys immense popularity on television, will be seen hosting Nach Baliye. On the grand premiere of the popular dance reality show, Maniesh was introduced by the show's producer - Salman Khan. The host also made a grand and unique entry on the show.

That's not all, apart from the contestants, Maniesh also danced on a song called – 'Machayenge', and made a jaw-dropping aerial entry. While Maniesh's performance earned him thunderous applause from all, show's producer Salman Khan was also mighty impressed by his act.

A source from the sets said, "Maniesh was literally like a dynamite during the shooting of the premiere episode of Nach Baliye. He was not only witty and funny as usual but also did a kick-ass performance. His timing with Salman sir was also fabulous. Both of them together infused a different kind of energy on the sets. It was so much fun just watching him host."

Interestingly, it is also learnt that with Nach Baliye 9, Maniesh has also become one of the highest-paid hosts on television. While the figures of his exact fee are not known, according to Salman Khan's own admission on television, Maniesh is certainly taking a fat cheque home.

Also Read: Nach Baliye 9: Shrenu Parikh slaps Rahul Mahajan at show's rehearsals

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates