Nach Baliye 9: Shrenu Parikh slaps Rahul Mahajan at show's rehearsals

television

In one such rehearsal, Rahul Mahajan and Shrenu Parekh, the guest couple who have been invited to perform at the Grand Premier of Nach Baliye 9 got so deep into the rehearsal that Rahul Mahajan actually asked Shrenu to slap him

Shrenu Parikh and Rahul Mahajan.

One of television's oldest dance reality show, Nach Baliye is coming up with its ninth season. This time, none other than but Salman Khan has taken the baton of this show on his shoulders. The actor is producing the show along with a unique concept where the exes are paired as one jodi and others are guest jodis.

The makers are slowly but steadily releasing the list of the participants of this dance show. Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva were introduced through a special promo. Later, Anita Hassanandani and Shraddha Arya's promos were also released. There are already controversies regarding the story where Urvashi and Anuj sharing cold vibes, and a scuffle between Madhurima Tuli and Aditya Singh are all over the place.

The latest guest contestants to join this bandwagon is Rahul Mahajan and Shrenu Parikh. Apparently, while rehearsing for the show's grand premiere, Shrenu slapped Rahul Mahajan and the news has spread like wildfire. However, there's a catch to it, they are performing on the song Second Hand Jawaani from Cocktail. There was a scene where she had to slap Mahajan and asked the latter if she could do so. Rahul gave her permission to slap as hard as she can.

Also Read: Nach Baliye 9 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh: Why be with someone who belittles you?

Talking about it, Shrenu Parikh said in a statement, "It was a fun experience, too much fun with the act, the performance and the rehearsals. It was such a painful thing to do. He kept saying chalega tu slap kar koi problem nahi. And to be honest, last shot mein I kinda slapped him hard. But he's a great sport. It's exciting there will be lots of twists and turns and it'll be great to watch this years nach."

The all-new season of Nach Baliye, season nine, has been creating a lot of buzz owing to its glamorous content, surpassing all the previous seasons of any dance reality show. According to the new track, Nach Baliye 9 will see ex-couples and current couples fighting it out to win the coveted trophy.

Nach Baliye 9 is all set to air on Star Plus starting on July 19, every Saturday and Sunday.

Also Read: Urvashi Dholakia on Nach Baliye 9: Will win people's hearts with my dance

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates