Nach Baliye 9 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh: Why be with someone who belittles you?

Before sharing the stage with his ex Madhurima Tuli on Nach Baliye 9, Vishal Aditya Singh looks back at the ill-fated relationship.

Vishal Aditya Singh

By roping in former flames, the makers of Nach Baliye may have devised a perfect recipe for success. But scratch the surface and it's easy to see that joining forces with one's ex can hardly be a cakewalk for the participants. Vishal Aditya Singh, one of the contestants, talks to mid-day about walking the fine line between professional and personal life as he gears up to share the stage with former girlfriend Madhurima Tuli.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

Are you nervous about teaming up with your ex for Nach Baliye 9?

The only reason I was hesitant to do this show was the 'ex' factor. But my friends and well-wishers explained that the show has come my way at an opportune time and asked me to try my hand at it. This will be my first reality show.

The show has been designed to harp on the friction and tension between former flames. Where will you draw the line?

I have made it clear that I won't give them [the makers] fodder by indulging in behind-the-scenes drama. I would prefer it if they didn't know about our fights. I am not hungry for publicity. I don't believe in creating fake fights and getting votes. I don't want to disrespect her either. I want to do this in a healthy spirit.

Considering break-ups can lead to bitterness, your rehearsals can't be easy.

Break-ups often lead to fights. So, whenever we meet and if the topic [of the relationship] arises, we end up fighting. But at the end of the day, we are both participating to win. It's not going to be easy.

Why did you two call it quits in the first place?

(Long pause) She was not right for me. When someone starts belittling you, it becomes difficult to live with them. I am desi, and she had a problem with that. I don't converse much in English, I choose to talk in Hindi. We belong to different schools of thought. When someone tries to change you completely, the only option is to walk away.

Has your life changed for better now that you are single?

I have grown so much since then. I had come here to work, and it started deteriorating when I was with her. I am a happy-go-lucky person, and when I started feeling the restriction on how to talk and walk, I left [the relationship]. Restrictions in love are okay, but they shouldn't suffocate you. She was my love and she had the right to change me. But turning me into a completely different person, so that she could love me, is wrong.

