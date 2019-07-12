Telly Tattle: Bipasha Basu give tips to Karan Singh Grover; Anita and Rohit highest paid

television

Bipasha Basu was approached to provide suggestions for the Bengali wedding sequence on Kasautii Zindagii Kay as hubby Karan Singh Grover is part of the drama. Bips and KSG tied the knot in a traditional Bengali ceremony, so the makers felt who better than Bips to give some wedding tips?

The actor is said to have also given styling suggestions. The makers wanted Erica Fernandes, who plays Prerna on the show, to dress up like the actor did on her wedding day, but Bips suggested a different bridal look.

Highest paid?

Anita Hassanandani and businessman hubby Rohit Reddy are said to be the highest-paid contestants on the upcoming season of Nach Baliye. The duo will get Rs 30 lakh per episode.

The makers were keen on roping in the telly actor in the last two seasons but things did not work out due to budget issues. Now that the other contestants are aware of their fees, will they ask for more too?

Rohit Reddy and Anita Hassanandani/picture courtesy: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram account

The new season will have five former couples participating along with five couples who are still together.

Nach Baliye has the concept of participating with your significant others. However, with Salman Khan's entry as the show's producer, he has got a unique concept with a major twist. The show will see the contestants joining the show, not with their boyfriends/girlfriends or husbands/wives, but with their former flames. According to reports, Urvashi Dholakia, better known as Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay is entering the show with ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva.

