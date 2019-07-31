Nach Baliye 9: Nityaami Shirke gets injured while rehearsing; shares heartfelt post
Shantanu Maheshwari's 'Baliye' Nityaami Shirke got injured while rehearsing for their first episode. She shared a post on Instagram describing her feeling
Shantanu Maheshwari started with a dance reality show, Dance India Dance. Later, he moved on to do television shows, web shows and also represented India on international dance platforms. He has done many youth shows on the television and has won hearts with his innocent looks and dance moves. The actor-dancer has participated in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 with his partner, Nityaami Shirke.
While rehearsing for the first episode with Shantanu Maheshwari, Nityaami had a wrong fall and she got herself injured. They were practising for their stage show and while dancing Nityaami landed in the wrong position after a lift, badly injuring her knee! The event proved to be quite unfortunate but Nityaami did not give up. She took the incident in her stride and believes that she and Shantanu will overcome this and look at the positives.
Nityaami shared an emotional post on her Instagram account stating about the entire incident. She also thanked her followers for wishing them luck and wellness. Nityaami also shared the video where she is seen struggling to dance. She suffered a tear in her medial meniscus. Her doctor has advised her to take complete bed rest and has given a strict warning of not even walking, forget dancing.
This was two days before @shantanu.maheshwari and I performed for the first time together on the #nachbaliye9 stage. Up until this day, there were nerves but mostly just excitement to be able to do our best as a Jodi! Unfortunately, on the day of our first stage rehearsal, I landed wrong after a lift and fell. I knew something was wrong with my knee the minute I fell but I don’t think any of us realised how serious it was. We went on to rehearse later that day, and at this point I didn’t want anything to get in the way of our performance, though I struggled a little as you guys can see here ðÂÂÂ I genuinely feel like where there’s a will, there’s a way. So we powered on, and performed! ðÂÂÂ It was a stressful few days for Our entire team, but post performance when my knee wasn’t improving and I got a scan, we realised I had a near complete ACL tear, my PCL was damaged and I had a tear in my medial miniscus. So when I saw an orthopaedic surgeon, he said forget dancing, even walking was detrimental at this point. When life throws something like this at you, I feel like you have to take the setback and believe that your comeback will be stronger. Honestly, we’ve been hit with the worst case scenario, but I feel like we have the passion and willingness to work around this. Shantanu, @desihoppers and I, would love to know what you thought about our upcoming performance this week and whether or not you felt our passion on screen. And thank you for aaaalllll the love and support that’s been pouring in regarding this, it means the world to us all!! âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂ @macedon008 @subhash92_desihopper @mohitantony @dhanshree.yadav
Nach Baliye is being produced by Salman Khan and has five ex-couples and five current couples in the show, who will be competing with each other to earn the winner's title.
