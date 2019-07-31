Nach Baliye 9: Nityaami Shirke gets injured while rehearsing; shares heartfelt post

television

Shantanu Maheshwari's 'Baliye' Nityaami Shirke got injured while rehearsing for their first episode. She shared a post on Instagram describing her feeling

Nityaami Shirke had shared this photo on her Instagram account from the show's grand launch. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/nityaami.shirke

Shantanu Maheshwari started with a dance reality show, Dance India Dance. Later, he moved on to do television shows, web shows and also represented India on international dance platforms. He has done many youth shows on the television and has won hearts with his innocent looks and dance moves. The actor-dancer has participated in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 with his partner, Nityaami Shirke.

While rehearsing for the first episode with Shantanu Maheshwari, Nityaami had a wrong fall and she got herself injured. They were practising for their stage show and while dancing Nityaami landed in the wrong position after a lift, badly injuring her knee! The event proved to be quite unfortunate but Nityaami did not give up. She took the incident in her stride and believes that she and Shantanu will overcome this and look at the positives.

Nityaami shared an emotional post on her Instagram account stating about the entire incident. She also thanked her followers for wishing them luck and wellness. Nityaami also shared the video where she is seen struggling to dance. She suffered a tear in her medial meniscus. Her doctor has advised her to take complete bed rest and has given a strict warning of not even walking, forget dancing.

Nach Baliye is being produced by Salman Khan and has five ex-couples and five current couples in the show, who will be competing with each other to earn the winner's title.

Also Read: Nach Baliye 9: Vivek Suhag proposes to Babita Phogat in Haryanvi style

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates