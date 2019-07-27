Nach Baliye 9: Vivek Suhag proposes Babita Phogat in Haryanvi style

television

The upcoming episode of Nach Baliye 9 will have Vivek Suhag proposing to Babita Phogat on national television

Vivek Suhag had shared this picture with 'Baliye' Babita Phogat from the sets of Nach Baliye 9 on his Instagram account.

The announcement of the participating jodis in the dance-based reality show, Nach Baliye is out! The show has entered its ninth season and has the whos who from the telly world and sports world. One of the contestant couples- Vivek Suhag and Babita Phogat are already making headlines due to Vivek's sweetest proposal to fiancée Babita. The proposal will touch your hearts and at the same time will make you laugh, as Vivek infuses wrestling jokes to give it a personal touch as they both are wrestlers.

The upcoming episode of Nach Baliye 9 will have Vivek Suhag proposing to Babita Phogat on national television, and that's not all, he will be proposing to her in Haryanvi language. Raveena Tandon, who has been appointed as the celebrity judge on the show with choreographer-director Ahmed Khan asked Vivek, "Agar aap Babita se akele mein mil gaye hote, to aap kaise propose karte?" (If you had to meet Babita alone then how would you propose her?) to which Vivek replied with this sincere act. "Jab tu kushti lade hai na, jab tere chot laage hain, mere dil mein ghana dard howe hai". (When you get hurt while fighting in the ring, my heart aches.) This innocent proposal made everyone, right from the judges to the audience to go 'aww'.

Jodi No. 2 #BaVek has aced in the field of wrestling but will they, on the set of #NachBaliye9? Only time will tell....



Find out on #NachBaliye9, Every Sat-Sun at 8pm on StarPlus and Hotstar:- https://t.co/i06fXI5Kf8@babitaphogat @suhagvivek pic.twitter.com/4F6KBjTGsU — StarPlus (@StarPlus) July 24, 2019

It was in 2014 that Vivek met Babita during a wrestling event held in Delhi. They both hail from Haryana. Co-incidentally, Vivek again happened to meet Babita at her wrestling academy, where the latter was a tutor. Their love story is very propelling and is already appealing to the common masses.

Nach Baliye has been in the news for its unique concept that has 5 ex-couples and 5 current couples dance together to win the winner's trophy.

