Nach Baliye 9: Parth Samthaan says he was excited to perform with Erica Fernandes

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes have entered Nach Baliye 9 as the '13th pair'. They came on the show to announce the bottom two contestants.

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes on Nach Baliye 9. Picture Courtesy: PR image

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who are currently seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 have surprised their fans by preparing a romantic act for their fans. They are known to give major relationship goals through their pairing as Anurag Basu and Prerna Bajaj and once again their chemistry in the loved-up performance in Nach Baliye 9 has got their fans excited. Their dance highlights the chemistry this on-screen couple shares.

The guest couple - Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes's act was a pleasant surprise to all the contestants of the show. While everyone thought that they were a part of the show, it was later revealed that they had come on the show to announce the names of the bottom two contestants.

Parth Samthaan was extremely excited to dance with Erica Fernandes and shared, "The main reason for me to say an instant yes was dance! It has been a trail of successful 8 seasons and with the 9th season, Nach Baliye has surely gotten more exciting. Kudos to the couple who are participating with their exes and trying to build up their chemistry and also showing that exes can still continue to be friends even after a break-up, which Nach Baliye is setting an example about. It takes courage to be able to do what they all are doing and working together. We had great fun performing together, this was our first performance ever together in a reality show. Erica and I were super excited as it was a different feeling altogether, we were also nervous performing in front of live audience and judges."

Nach Baliye is one of the longest-running dance reality shows on television. The show has come up with its ninth season, and there are many interesting associations with it. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has come on board as the producer and got a unique concept on board. This season has five ex-couples and five current couples to dance together on this show and continue the battle for the coveted Nach Baliye 9 trophy.

