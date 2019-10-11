Nach Baliye 9: Prank played on Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary; couple gets emotional

Shocking as it may sound, it seems Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary got to experience what many jodis have gone through on this season of Nach Baliye 9. The lovable couple has constantly scored amazing points from judges and impressed the audience with their spectacular dance acts. It would be a considerable shock if they were eliminated from Nach Baliye 9. The talented couple was in for a surprise on the recent shoot of Nach Baliye 9!

After a phenomenal performance by Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary on 'Dil Se Re' from Dil Se, the duo was eagerly waiting to hear encouraging comments from the judges. Both of them were surprised when judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan declared that there would be an additional elimination happening. And, the jodi would be none other than Privika.

Before the couple could react, the show's host, Maniesh Paul asked for the audio-visual to play which would show their journey on Nach Baliye 9 till now. Prince and Yuvika couldn't hold back their tears as they waited for the audio visual to begin. Imagine their pleasant surprise when the screen flashed a beautiful message – 'Happy Anniversary' with a collage of their photos!

Prince and Yuvika were pranked in a big way by the judges and fellow contestants on the sets of Nach Baliye 9! They planned this elaborate trick to surprise the couple on sets and they were completely successful in their venture.

An overwhelmed Yuvika said, "I was totally shocked when we were told that we had been eliminated from the show! I could have never imagined that this was all an elaborate prank. But, I have to admit that I am more than happy for this fantastic surprise! This is our first anniversary and it couldn't have been more special than this. I can't wait to party with all of them."

On the other hand, the couple also held a small puja at their residence. Yuvika shared the picture on her Instagram account and wrote: "Small puja for 1st anniversary #oneyear #12oct #privikakishaadi #privika #blassed #waheguru @princenarula @rajnish5390 @akash10787 [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary) onOct 11, 2019 at 3:07am PDT

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary celebrate their first wedding anniversary on October 12, 2019.

