Nach Baliye 9: Rajkumar Rao and Raveena Tandon's Andaz Apna Apna connection

The gorgeous Raveena Tandon has kept enthralling the audience with her acting and dancing skills for a long time. Presently as a judge on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, her comments and tips have been very helpful to the competing jodis for putting their best foot forward.

On the recent shoot of the celebrity dance reality show, Raveena Tandon got to relive a moment from her past. She recreated one of her fondest memories from yesteryear flick – Andaz Apna Apna along with special guest – Rajkummar Rao to entertain the audience and contestants alike.

Andaz Apna Apna is a cult classic and loved by cinephiles all over for its distinct flavour of comedy and refreshing music. Rajkummar Rao, who was present for the recent shoot on Nach Baliye 9 said, "I am the biggest fan of Raveena ji. Ever since I watched Raveena ji in Andaz Apna Apna, I have been blown away. She is so full of grace and beauty. How can one not be impressed with her acting skills? I want to seize this opportunity and would request Raveena ji to dance with me on the stage of Nach Baliye 9."

Both Raveena and Rajkummar Rao danced together and their act won the hearts of everyone present on the sets.

Raveena thoroughly enjoyed recreating the sequence from her movie and after playfully knocking Rajkummar on the head with a stick, said, "Rajkummar is probably the only human who has recovered so quickly from a knock on the head and has continued to dance!"

This weekend's Nach Baliye 9 will definitely tickle the viewers' funny bone. Rao was on the sets to promote his upcoming film, Made In China with Mouni Roy.

