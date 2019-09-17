Nach Baliye 9: Serious injury forces Pooja Banerjee to exit the show

Television actress Pooja Banerjee entered the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 with husband Sandeep Sejwal. The duo made an entry on the show as wildcard entrants and boasted about being the best by challenging other existing contestants on the show. Their first performance received accolades from the judges and applause from the audience, which proved that the competition seemed to be getting tougher.

However, owing to serious injuries sustained by Pooja Banerjee during rehearsals, the couple is taking an early exit from Nach Baliye 9.

Speaking about the exit and what was the cause of Pooja's injury, Sandeep Sejwal said, "In the act, Pooja had to stand on my shoulders and fall back, with our choreographer catching her. However, she slipped, lost her balance and fell in the front from above 10 feet from the ground. She landed on her hands. The impact was such that she hurt both her hands — the joint of her right wrist is fractured, while the left elbow bone is chipped. Pooja has also sprained a ligament in her left leg. She is in a cast and the doctors are waiting for the swelling to subside before they perform the surgery, which is scheduled to take place today. She will be hospitalised for at least a week."

Pooja Banerjee with Sandeep Sejwal on the sets of Nach Baliye 9

He further added, "Since the show is about couples, I don't think we will be able to continue. So, we are opting out."

Pooja Banerjee is currently seen in the television show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She essays the character of the lead actor's sister, Nivedita Basu. Meanwhile, Urvashi Dholakia, who recently returned on the show with Anuj Sachdeva as a wild-card entry, has also injured her toe during rehearsals.

Since this couple has bid adieu to the show, will the makers have another couple onboard for Nach Baliye 9?

