MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari leaves the audience speechless with solo act

Published: Oct 05, 2019, 15:58 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Shantanu Maheshwari took to the stage sans Nityaami Shirke to reminisce about his journey as a dancer and how it unfolded with hardships. In a nutshell, the act was about the life of a dancer.

Shantanu Maheshwari in a still from his act on Nach Baliye 9. Images sourced from the PR.
Shantanu Maheshwari in a still from his act on Nach Baliye 9. Images sourced from the PR.

Shantanu Maheshwari is one of the best dancers on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. The actor-dancer was a participant of the dance show, Dance India Dance and made a name for himself. He has also represented India on international platforms and has also bagged trophies for the same.

Last week in Nach Baliye 9, Shantanu Maheshwari and his girlfriend, Nityaami Shrike performed a cute act on the theme 'Age is just a number'. They won the hearts of the audience and the celebrity guests Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. They came separately on the show to promote their film War, which has collected Rs 100 crore in mere three days.

This week, the theme of this dance reality show is 'Solo'. Shantanu took to the stage sans Nityaami to reminisce about his journey as a dancer and how it unfolded with hardships. In a nutshell, the act was about the life of a dancer.

Shantanu Maheshwari

He showcased some of his best dance moves along with amazing conceptualisation and a great storyline put together by his choreographers Macedon and Subhash. Shantanu sets the stage on fire by being in his true element once again!

Supposedly, Shantanu Maheshwari touched the hearts of the judges as they were mighty impressed with his performance! While judge Raveena Tandon called him the king of solo dance on stage, Ahmed Khan was super happy that Shantanu was able to showcase a dancer's life so beautifully on stage!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

Nach Baliyestar plustelevision news

Nach Baliye 9 success bash: Anita Hassanandani, Divyanka Tripathi, Urvashi Dholakia attend

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK