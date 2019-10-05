Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari leaves the audience speechless with solo act

Shantanu Maheshwari in a still from his act on Nach Baliye 9. Images sourced from the PR.

Shantanu Maheshwari is one of the best dancers on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. The actor-dancer was a participant of the dance show, Dance India Dance and made a name for himself. He has also represented India on international platforms and has also bagged trophies for the same.

Last week in Nach Baliye 9, Shantanu Maheshwari and his girlfriend, Nityaami Shrike performed a cute act on the theme 'Age is just a number'. They won the hearts of the audience and the celebrity guests Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. They came separately on the show to promote their film War, which has collected Rs 100 crore in mere three days.

This week, the theme of this dance reality show is 'Solo'. Shantanu took to the stage sans Nityaami to reminisce about his journey as a dancer and how it unfolded with hardships. In a nutshell, the act was about the life of a dancer.

He showcased some of his best dance moves along with amazing conceptualisation and a great storyline put together by his choreographers Macedon and Subhash. Shantanu sets the stage on fire by being in his true element once again!

Supposedly, Shantanu Maheshwari touched the hearts of the judges as they were mighty impressed with his performance! While judge Raveena Tandon called him the king of solo dance on stage, Ahmed Khan was super happy that Shantanu was able to showcase a dancer's life so beautifully on stage!

