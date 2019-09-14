Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia continues to perform despite injury

Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva are one of the most-talked-about contestants on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. The former couple has always mired themselves in controversy. However, they have also maintained their stance without mincing any words.

Urvashi and Anuj had gotten eliminated from the dance show, and expressed their displeasure over it after being evicted. Dholakia said that the judges did not give them an exact reason for always landing in bottom positions despite receiving good comments and applauses. The actress also said that they never let them understand their progress. Not just this, the 40-year-old also said that the judges have been biased towards them and just required masala from them.

However, the couple has re-entered the show as wildcard entrants and will be performing on the evergreen high-octane song 'Chaiya Chaiya.' Their costumes too, have colorful sequences and mirrors on it to make the performance look picture-perfect. During rehearsals, Urvashi hurt her side waist because of the sharp mirrors on Anuj's outfit. But this did not stop her from sizzling the dance floor, leaving the judges mesmerised with their jaw-dropping performance.

Will they survive the choppy waters of this season?

Apart from Urvashi-Anuj, Pooja Banerjee, her husband Sandeep Sejwal and Avinash Sachdev with his girlfriend, Palak Purswani will make wildcard entries on Nach Baliye 9. Currently, these are the pairs who are already competing with each other - Natasa Stankovic-Aly Goni, Nityami Shirke-Shantanu Maheshwari, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula, and Ridhimma-Sourabh Raaj Jain.

