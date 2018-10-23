Nadar community: We want NCERT to remove it from the curriculum entirely

national

In 2012, Tamil Nadu was at the centre of the same debate, when objections were raised on the chapter mentioning Nadars as a 'subordinate caste' in a CBSE textbook

Representational picture

Angered by the lines printed about the Nadar community in a history book developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), members of the community protested with daylong hunger strike on Monday. The Nadars have objected to being called a 'subordinate caste' in the Std IX textbook.

In 2012, Tamil Nadu was at the centre of the same debate, when objections were raised on the chapter mentioning Nadars as a 'subordinate caste' in a CBSE textbook. Following a HC case, the reference was dropped from the CBSE curriculum. Nadars from Mumbai are now demanding the removal of the entire text from the NCERT curriculum.

Monday's protest was led by the Mumbai chapter of Satriyakula Nadar Pervai organisation, which has decided to gather signatures from citizens in support of their demand. This letter will then be sent to NCERT to make required changes in the book.

"Following the 2016 Madras HC directive, CBSE had removed this section from their curriculum. But NCERT continues to have it in theirs," said Vivekananda Raja, VP of Mumbai Chapter of the association, which protested on Monday.

2012

Year Tamil Nadu was at the centre of the same debate

Objectionable

The Shanar (later known as Nadar), considered a subordinate caste, were prohibited from using umbrellas and wearing gold. Men and women were also expected to never cover their upper bodies before the dominant caste.

