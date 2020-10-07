Nadia Podoroska: I want to be No. 1

Nadia Podoroska said she still dreams of reaching the very top of the women's game after the Argentine became the first qualifier in the Open era to reach the women's semi-finals at Roland Garros on Tuesday. World No. 131 Podoroska had never won a Grand Slam match before the tournament but stunned third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4 to continue her incredible French Open run.

More history beckons

Podoroska, 23, will play Polish teenager Iga Swiatek or Italy's Martina Trevisan as she attempts to become the first qualifier in history to make the final at a major. "My dream is to be number one. That will never change," said Podoroska. She is just the third female qualifier to make the last four of a major, after Alexandra Stevenson at Wimbledon in 1999 and Christine Dorey at the 1978 Australian Open.



Ukrainian Elina Svitolina

"I don't want to wake up," added Podoroska, the first Argentine woman to reach a major semi-final since Paola Suarez in Paris in 2004. "For me it's very special because in all South America we don't have too many tournaments. It's complicated for all the South American girls playing tennis. I think it's good that I'm having these results. Maybe it's going to help all the young girls."

Collins to battle Kenin

Meanwhile, Danielle Collins will face Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the quarter-finals after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over Tunisian 30th seed Ons Jabeur, in a match rescheduled from Monday due to rain.

