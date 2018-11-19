Nafisa Ali posts a picture with Sonia Gandhi, reveals stage 3 cancer diagnosis

bollywood

Nafisa Ali is married to Arjuna Award winning sports personality Colonel R S Sodhi and has three children. The actor was last seen in Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Nafisa Ali and Sonia Gandhi

Nafisa Ali shared the news on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with stage-three peritoneal and ovarian cancer. She made the revelation Saturday via Instagram on which she shared a picture of her with good friend and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who paid her a visit post the diagnosis.

"Just met my precious friend who wished me luck and to get well from my just diagnosed stage 3 cancer," Ali, 61, captioned the photograph.

Born in West Bengal, Nafisa made her acting debut in 1979 with Shashi Kapoor's Junoon. Her other acting credits include Major Saab, Life In a Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Ali is currently a member of the Congress party. She contested in 2009 elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

