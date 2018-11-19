Nafisa Ali posts a picture with Sonia Gandhi, reveals stage 3 cancer diagnosis
Nafisa Ali is married to Arjuna Award winning sports personality Colonel R S Sodhi and has three children. The actor was last seen in Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster 3.
Nafisa Ali shared the news on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with stage-three peritoneal and ovarian cancer. She made the revelation Saturday via Instagram on which she shared a picture of her with good friend and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who paid her a visit post the diagnosis.
"Just met my precious friend who wished me luck and to get well from my just diagnosed stage 3 cancer," Ali, 61, captioned the photograph.
Born in West Bengal, Nafisa made her acting debut in 1979 with Shashi Kapoor's Junoon. Her other acting credits include Major Saab, Life In a Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Ali is currently a member of the Congress party. She contested in 2009 elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket.
Ali is married to Arjuna Award winning sports personality Colonel R S Sodhi and has three children. The actor was last seen in Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster 3.
