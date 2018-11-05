NAFTA 2.0 could draw some jobs back to US, but at what cost?

international

Maybe. But a review of the agreement suggests that it could also mean higher prices for consumers and more inefficiencies for businesses. And the biggest winners might end up being robots and the companies that make them

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump insists his new North American trade deal will deliver a victory for US factory workers by returning many high-paying jobs to the United States. Maybe. But a review of the agreement suggests that it could also mean higher prices for consumers and more inefficiencies for businesses. And the biggest winners might end up being robots and the companies that make them.

As Americans vote in the midterm elections, Trump is heralding the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement as a triumph for his antagonistic trade policy an approach that he says will usher in "a new dawn for the American auto industry and the American auto worker." The pact, unveiled Sept. 30, does appear to meet some of Trump's goals: It could shift more factory production to the United States, thereby reversing a long-standing flow of jobs to lower-wage Mexico. And it could result in better working conditions and perhaps higher pay for Mexico's long-suffering labourers. But shifting away from a business model that relies on Mexican labour would likely mean higher-priced cars for American consumers.

And North America's automakers could lose any competitive edge they now have over rivals in Europe and Asia. "It's going to be harder to keep North America competitive as a manufacturing hub," said Michael McAdoo of the Boston Consulting Group. What's more, much of the manufacturing work that does return to the United States would likely be done by robots in America's increasingly automated plants, not by human workers. The deal known by its acronym, USMCA is meant to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump had long condemned the 24-year-old NAFTA as a killer of American jobs. He even banished its name once the new deal was struck. NAFTA had erased most trade barriers separating the United States, Canada and Mexico. Trade among the three surged. But many US manufacturers moved factories and jobs to Mexico to capitalize on cheaper labour. Those manufacturers could then ship cars and other goods back to the United States and Canada, duty-free. Trump demanded a new deal more favorable to American workers. Negotiations began in August 2017 and eventually produced USMCA.

"These measures will support many hundreds of thousands of American jobs," Trump declared early last month. USMCA isn't a done deal. It has yet to be signed by the leaders or ratified by the legislatures of the three countries. Some Democrats have expressed support for the pact. But if their party regains control of the US House in Tuesday's elections, it's far from clear that its leaders would want to hand Trump a victory. What's more, Canadian and Mexican lawmakers might think twice about ratifying the deal unless Trump frees them from the import taxes he's imposed on steel and aluminum in a separate dispute. To qualify for duty-free benefits, USMCA requires carmakers to acquire 75 per cent of auto content from within North America up from 62.5 per cent under NAFTA.

That means more content would have to be homegrown in higher-wage North America, not imported more cheaply from elsewhere. At least 40 per cent of vehicles would also have to originate in places where workers earn at least USD16 an hour. That would likely benefit the United States or Canada not Mexico, where auto assembly workers earn an average of just USD7.34 an hour and parts workers USD3.41 an hour. Gladys Cisneros of the AFL-CIO's Solidarity Center, which advocates for unions, said she doubts the USD16-an-hour wage requirement would do much for Mexican workers.

"Not a single auto parts or auto assembly plant pays that much" in Mexico, Cisneros said. "You're not going to get them ... to USD16 anytime soon." Tony Payan, director of the Mexico Center at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy, noted that for years Mexican governments sought to keep wages low to give their country a competitive edge. "Most American leaders understood that," Payan said. "They simply didn't address it because it was good for business. Cheap labour was good for business." But President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who takes office Dec. 1, wants to reform Mexican labour practices and raise wages.

"What Trump is finding here is a more receptive environment in Mexico to do exactly what he wants Mexico to do," Payan said Under USMCA, Mexico is supposed to formally authorize workers to form independent unions. Mexican unions have traditionally been co-opted by employers and the government and done little for workers. Labourers have been fired for trying to bargain on their own for better pay and working conditions. A weak labour movement is one reason NAFTA didn't much help Mexicans despite the influx of jobs there. A study by the Colegio de Mexico found that the wage gap between the US and Mexico actually widened under NAFTA.

US autoworkers made 5.4 times as much as their Mexican counterparts in 1994. By 2016, they were earning 9.1 times more. Under NAFTA, workers were represented by "bogus trade unions very corrupt," said Jesus Seade, who represented the incoming Lopez Obrador administration in the USMCA talks. "Now, all that is going out the window." Well, maybe. Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray told The Associated Press that the agreement doesn't oblige Mexico to do much beyond implementing a vague constitutional amendment requiring workers to have a say in labour contracts.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever