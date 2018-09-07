Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio presents a token of appreciation to Sushant Singh Rajput

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput visited Kohima and met Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio

Sushant Singh Rajput with Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

After donating Rs 1 crore to the flood-hit in Kerala, Sushant Singh Rajput has donated Rs 1.25 crore for flood relief measures in Nagaland. The actor visited Kohima and met Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. The CM had written a plea for help on social media. As a token of appreciation, the CM presented Sushant with a friendship gong.

Sushant also posted the photo and wrote, "Thank you Sir for your precious time. We promise that we with our full force and determination would work incessantly till the time our #Nagaland is perfectly restored. And thank you so much for this wonderful friendship Gong, the sound surely celebrates an everlasting friendship. Thanks once again Sir for your hospitality. [sic]"

The actor also posted a heartfelt post as well, "It’s unfortunate what has happened in our beautiful #Nagaland. There has been a devastating flood and thousands of families have been severely affected. I would request everyone to please continue praying and come forward in great many numbers to help in any way you think you can; money or immediate necessities, and as soon as possible please. Also please continue to spread the word which will help in removing the seeming indifference on a large scale. We stand united for Nagaland. Jai Hind. [sic]"

