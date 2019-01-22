Naked body found in Mahim: Mumbai police crack case, arrest homosexual partner

crime

In an incident that happened in Mahim, Mumbai, the accused had unnatural sex with the deceased and later killed him in fear that he might reveal the incident to others

Mumbai Police claimed that they have solved the murder case of a naked body of a young man, found at Mahim causeway on January 4. The deceased has been identified as Suraj alias Kalu and the cause of his death was unnatural sex, according to the police.

The investigating team from Bandra pursued a lead to arrested a 23-year-old man, Vitthal Bhajantari from Kalburgi, Karnataka in connection to the murder. The accused apparently knew the deceased for a while and they were in a homosexual relationship with each other.

According to the police, the accused had unnatural sex with Bhajantari on January 4 and killed him in fear that he might tell others about it. The accused was an employee of a hotel in Mahim where the deceased used to go for meals.

Victim Suraj's naked body was found inside the causeway in a pool of blood. His skull was completely damaged from both sides. It was very difficult to identify him but the cops finally ascertained his identity, with the help of locals in Mahim and also got to know that his age was between 25 to 30.

An investigating officer from Bandra Police station said, "On the basis of his identification, we started analysing people close to him and we got information about the accused who was tracked in Kalburgi, in Karnataka. A special team was formed and rushed to Karnataka and the accused was arrested from his village, Afzal Nagar."

"During the primary investigation, it had been revealed that accused had unnatural sex with the deceased and later killed him in fear that the victim might reveal the incident to others. Also, while investigation, we came to know that in 2017 he killed his brother-in-law in his village in a similar manner after having unnatural sex with him. The accused was out on bail and was working in a hotel in Mahim since the past few months."

The murder suspect was produced before a Bandra court and sent to police custody for 7 days.

