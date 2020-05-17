Naked chef feeds 'hungry' followers

A Texan woman, Ruby Day, has been whipping up a frenzy by posting racy, kitchen content online. Day has cooked up a storm on YouTube, with some of her recipe tutorials raking in as many as 9 lakh views.

Most of her Cooking Naked TV videos feature her wearing nothing, but an itsy-bitsy apron or a two-piece bikini, and baking desserts like pumpkin muffins and peach pie, or cooking main course meals like steak and salmon.



Day's Cooking Naked TV videos feature her wearing nothing, but an itsy-bitsy apron or a two-piece bikini. Pics/Ruby Day, YouTube

Although her channel has been demonetised by YouTube because of the nature of its content, dedicated followers support her by financially contributing to her Patreon page, in return for exclusive images, videos, and recipes of the hot cook.

The amateur chef uses strategically placed emojis to cover her body when her apron slips. Her cooking videos aren't that long—most of them last two minutes on an average. However, she certainly seems to have found an audience for her meals.



Ruby Day. Pic courtesy/@rubysdiary, Instagram

A cheeky viewer commented, saying: "I watched the whole video, and I don't even cook." Speaking to Daily Star, she said that the purpose behind her page was to spread "sexy comedic positivity." She added, "It's a great motivation for people to cook. A majority of my patrons come for the healthy recipes and stay for the laughs. I love creating cooking videos; they are so much fun with good food, too."

4.85 lakh

No. of subscribers on Ruby Day’s YouTube channel

Cheetis chatting

A quirky Facebook group has its members roleplaying as ants in a colony



Representation pic

As social distancing forces people to stay away from each other, a Facebook group has come up with a novel solution for its members to feel connected during the Coronavirus lockdown. The group was created in June 2019 by Tyrese Childs, and its members pretend to be ants in an ant colony. Its membership has skyrocketed to 18 lakh since March. The group does exactly what it claims: members take on the role of an ant, following the instructions of their colony's queen. She ordered her army to "DIG" in a post. This was followed by 13,000 comments, echoing her command—to "DIG."

The private group asks potential members to fill out a survey before they are added to the group. One also needs to have watched the 1988 film A Bug's Life, an animated film depicting the story of an ant with big dreams. "We have so many user requests and pending posts that this has become a job for me. I think people are searching for something to do right now. You can only scroll so much on social media," said Childs in an interview with NBC news.

Getting frisky is risky



Representation pic

Experts recommend that one shouldn't have sex for a month post recovering from COVID-19. A Chinese study found that not only saliva, but even semen may carry the virus. Hence, anything from kissing to full intercourse might potentially infect your partner. According to the Insider, Veerawat Manosutthi, of the Thai Disease Control Department, is suggesting celibacy for 30 days once someone is clear of the bug.

Customers roast café for its COVID-19 tax



Pic/@talialikeitis, twitter

A customer tweeted a picture of her receipt from a Missouri-based steakhouse called Kiko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge, which charged her with a COVID-19 surcharge of about R150. The tweet went viral, prompting hordes of users to abuse the eatery for its ill-timed move.

Teacher runs 80 km to meet his students

Bill McAllister is a teacher in Georgia's Big Shanty Intermediate School. He last taught on March 16, before the lockdown led to his school ending its academic year, earlier than usual. McAllister has mapped out a route of his students' homes and is running 10 to 13 km every day to meet them.

'Coronavirus hair' is all the rage in Kenya



Pic/@CGTN Africa, Facebook

A hairstyle inspired by the spiky look of the Coronavirus has become the talk of the town in Kenya's biggest slum, Kiberia. It costs less than R75. "This hairstyle is much more affordable for people like me who want our kids to look stylish," said a mother from Kiberia to Reuters.

Journo and pups talk shop



Pic/@MrAndrewCotter, Twitter

Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter has been entertaining his followers on Twitter with fun videos of his pet dogs, Olive and Mabel. But it's not all fun and games in the Cotter household. The BBC commentator sat them down for a "company meeting" on Zoom and tried to discuss numbers with his dogs, but they were least interested. Over 172k people have liked the funny video.

Cowboy's got the moves



Pic/Guy Bell, Facebook

An acrobatic cowboy from Texas, Guy Bell, posted a video of his improvised gymnastics routine on Facebook, with the caption: "I think I won the Zinc Medal for sure." Bell performed his hilarious routine on a red fence outside his ranch, treating it as if it were a balance beam. The video went viral and has been shared over 40,000 times.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever