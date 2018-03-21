Namaste England says Namaste Punjab for their next schedule!

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share a picture of her boys Arjun Kapoor and director Vipul Shah, shooting in Punjab for Namaste England



Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Vipul Shah

Vipul Shah's Namaste England starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra has begun its shooting in Patiala, Punjab. The sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Namastey London titled Namaste England started its shoot recently. The cast and crew have now moved to Punjab for the next schedule of the film. Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share the same with a picture of her boys Arjun Kapoor and director Vipul Shah

She said, "Punjab ke khet, London ki galiyaan!!!! ïÂ¾ïÂ¿ïÂ¼ Happy shooting NAMASTE ENGLAND with my boyss!! @arjunkapoor #VipulAmrutlalShah #NamasteEngland". Arjun Kapoor also shared a short video from Punjab wherein he is seen riding a Bullet. The actor captioned the post saying, "When u try n look cool but end up looking like a fool!!! #namasteengland Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be seen collaborating for the second time after the actors' debut film 'Ishaqzaade'.

Namastey London directed by Vipul Shah was not only loved and appreciated by the audience and the critics but also raked high at the box office. After the superhit success of the Akshay-Katrina starrer, Vipul Shah is all set to present the sequel Namaste England with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London.

It's a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. 'Namaste England' has gone on floors with this announcement and is scheduled to hit the theatres on the 7th of December, 2018.

