Namaste England second trailer: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra prick your hearts

After releasing the first trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England, the makers have released its second trailer

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in a still from the film. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Opting for an unconventional way the makers of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England released another trailer of this romantic love story. Taking a que from the first trailer, the second trailer showcases a varied range of emotions, including romance, drama and heartbreak. While the audience was gearing up for a story filled with love and passion, the latest trailer offers an interesting twist to the film, asking the question, 'How far can you go for love?'

Watch the trailer here:

As trouble starts brewing in Param (Arjun) and Jasmeet's (Parineeti) paradise, the film takes an unconventional turn with the entry of Alisha in Param's life. In turn of events, Arjun, who migrates to London illegally to have Parineeti back in is life, meets Alisha. With the entry of this new character, making it a triangle in the love story, it leaves the viewers wondering who Param will eventually marry.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have been piquing the interest of the audience with their fun banters and adorable chemistry. They will be seen collaborating for the second time after the actors' debut film Ishaqzaade.

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's 2007 starrer Namastey London. Namaste England is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 19, 2018.

