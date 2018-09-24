Namaste England shot at undiscovered locations of England and London!

bollywood

Director-producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah explored undiscovered locations of England and London for the upcoming Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England

The film went on floors earlier this year in February, beginning the shooting schedule in Punjab. After wrapping the shoot in Punjab, the makers moved to London. Namaste England underwent an extensive recce last year spending over two months exploring locations for the film, which is probably one of the longest recce schedules for a film ever.

A source close to t makers reveals, "A lot of movies have been shot in England and London. But Vipul sir was very clear he wanted to explore new locations in both the countries and show the story traveling in the movie Namaste England through these picturesque locations. Hence the team in the pre-production stage had gone for an extensive research and recce for over two months in London and England. The character's journey in the film travel through Punjab and England. Starting the journey from Punjab traveling to Bangladesh border, Dhaka, Brussels, Calais check post in France, and from there to Paris and London. Around 18-20 unexplored locations feature in the movie. We have even shot in the middle of the sea."

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Namaste England' is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe, starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It's a fun quintessential Bollywood film.

Presented by Jayantilal Gada's Pen & Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers, Namaste England is slated to release on 19th October, 2018.

