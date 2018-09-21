Namaste England song Bhare Bazaar launched in Bhare Bazaar of Jaipur

bollywood

Bhare Bazaar is composed by Rishi Rich and Badshah and voiced by Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev and Badshah. The song beautifully depicts the bittersweet chemistry of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in a still from the song

The second song from Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England titled Bhare Bazaar literally launched amidst a buzzing market in Jaipur. Bhare Bazaar song from Namaste England witnesses a unique launch with huge Led screens in the crowded markets in the heartland of India across 6 cities of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Jaipur is the first city that witnessed the distinct launch in one of the most crowded bazaars of the city, catching the attention of the locals. Bhare Bazaar is composed by Rishi Rich and Badshah and voiced by Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev. and Badshah. The song beautifully depicts the bittersweet chemistry of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

A couple of days ago, the makers released the first song "Tere Liye" which garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience with more than 20 million views.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be seen collaborating for the second time after the actors' debut film 'Ishaqzaade'.

'Namaste England' is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It's a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. 'Namaste England' has gone on floors with this announcement and is scheduled to hit the theatres on the 19th of October, 2018.

