Namaste England Bhare Bazaar song: Watch Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's cute banter

music

The second song, Bhare Bazaar from Namaste England is a peppy number translating the love-hate relationship between Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in a still from the song. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/arjunkapoor

The makers of Namaste England released the second song from the film, titled, Bhare Bazaar. The song assures to bring down the house with this groovy and most entertaining number that is sure to get any party started! The song is composed by Rishi Rich and Badshah and voiced by Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev and Badshah. With the fun Love - Hate relationship shared by Parineeti and Arjun on screen, the song will take you on a joy ride with the duo who share glimpses of their Tom and Jerry friendship on their social media handle and during promotions quite often.

Watch the song here:

Bhare Bazaar was launched in actual bazaar's (markets) in the heartland of India across six cities of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Arjun Kapoor took to his social media accountt to unveil this song. Arjun said, "Aayiye aur #bharebazaar mein kho jayiye [sic]."

The film's first song Tere Liye was shot in Punjab, and was sung by Atif Aslam. Whereas the second song Bhare Bazaar is shot in London. Launching with big LED screens in crowded markets, the song will be showcased in Bazaar's across six cities Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota across 7 days starting from September 18.

Bhare Bazaar was shot in London at Goldsmiths' company, which also is the first time any bollywood movie to shoot at this location.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah film, Namaste England, sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Namastey London, is slated to release on October 19, 2018.

Also Read: Namaste England Trailer: Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra Will Make You Fall In Love

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates