Namaste England trailer: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will make you fall in love

After entertaining the audiences with their banter on social media, the trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's film, Namaste England is finally out

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in a still from Namastey England trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's film, Namaste England is out now! The film by Vipul Amrutlal Shah is a powerpack of entertainment, emotional quotient and also highlights a social message. The film marks a rare bond as they reveal their unique relationship with the release of Namaste England trailer.

The trailer showcases an ambitious Parineeti who wishes to move to England. Her husband, played by Arjun Kapoor has a different perspective about love, life, and career. It trailer highlights the conflict between personal ambitions and the institution of marriage. 'How far can you go for love?' is the tagline of Namaste England. Sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Namaste London (2007), Namaste England has Parineeti Chopra's character fighting for her rights and to live her dreams.

Watch the trailer here:

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's first film was Ishaqzaade, which was a super hit. Since then they have continued to remain the best of friends. On Wednesday, Parineeti dedicated a post to Arjun that read: "As I stand at the eve of the trailer launch of arguably my biggest film, I can't help but feel a little emotional. This was a film I had dreamt of doing for a long time, and when I stood on the set in a traditional Indian outfit for the very first time, I felt like I was home. I don't think I would have wanted to share this journey with anybody else but Arjun. He is my most compatible co star, trustworthy mentor and honest friend. I can totally be myself and never have to apologise for it. Non judgemental and caring, Arjun has truly taught me how to handle this complex industry and business. He has the right to scream at me when I mess up, and vice versa. 3am friend? Totally. Everyone knows him for his intelligence and knowledge about this business, his witty humour but for me its his family values and beautiful upbringing that sets him apart as a person. I dont know if we realise it, we are same-same but different. Thanks baba for being my bouncing board, my partner in crime and my true true true friend. Thankyou for understanding me even when I dont say anything! Thankyou for always listening, whether its my rubbish or my advice!! I hope this friendship continues forever, and also show in the beautiful love story we have made in Namaste England. No this is NOT a plug in for the film, this is an honest thank you note to my teacher, because baba you've truly taught me a lot (also because we will never say such nice things in person)! Love you! Now please RTGS 75 million my bank account by Monday thanks. [sic]"

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Namaste England' is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It's a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

The film is all slated to hit the marquee on the festive occasion of Dussehra, October 19 this year.

