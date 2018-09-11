Namaste England Tere Liye Song: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra redefine love

The first song from Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England is a soul stirring romantic track titled Tere Liye featuring the crackling chemistry between Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. Atif Aslam adds soul to the lyrics of Javed Akhtar and Manan Shah's composition with his ethereal voice.

Speaking about the inclusion of a romantic number in his films, director Vipul Amrutlal Shah shared, "It has been a tradition for me to include a soft romantic number in all my films, be it Namaste London or Singh Is King, I am just continuing with that in Namaste England.'



Filmed in the interiors of Punjab, the song beautifully captures the essence of the state. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have been piquing the interest of the audience with their fun banters and adorable chemistry. They will be will be seen collaborating for the second time after the actors' debut film Ishaqzaade.



Namastey London directed by Vipul Shah was not only loved and appreciated by the audience and the critics but also raked high at the box office. After the superhit success of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer, Vipul Shah is all set to present the sequel Namaste England with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.



Namaste England is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It's a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.



Great buzz was there around the release date of the trailer and as the trailer was released a couple of days back it has recorded more than 20 million views which is still trending on Youtube.



Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. ‘Namaste England' is scheduled to hit the theatres on the 19 October, 2018.