Namit Das raises voice against discrimination

Amid stories of unrest and opposition against discrimination from across the globe, Namit Das is set to be part of a music video that highlights the plight of those at the receiving end. In collaboration with CITTA, a non-profit organisation attempting to bring attention to the issue, Das will feature alongside an array of singers and actors in the song.



"It is important to steer conversation towards these big challenges of human existence, and bring them into the public domain. What better way to spread awareness than through music? We are one, regardless of our caste, culture, religion, creed or colour. As humans, we need to do better, and empathise with each other. This is the core message of the music video," says Das.



Set to release tomorrow to mark Independence Day, We are one, also features Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Harshdeep Kaur, Nakash Aziz, Salim-Sulaiman, and actors including Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Rakesh Bedi, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Prince Narula. Certain personalities from sports and other walks of life will also be seen in it.

